Vigil held for 19-year-old who died in Dorchester accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vigil was held Sunday to honor the life of 19-year-old who died in an accident in Dorchester.

Dozens arrived to the scene where that man was hit and killed by a dump truck.

Family and friends offered silent comfort to one another as they formed a candlelit circle in honor of Antawani Wright. Family and friends described the young man as ambitious, handsome and talented.

“I loved him so much. Every morning I used to just wake up and see him, and just seeing him put a smile on my face. I can’t believe it was so sudden,” said Rajah Wright, Antawani Wright’s brother.

The 19-year-old’s family and friends held up a collection of the many pictures that he left behind. They said the aspiring model and photographer had just started forging his career.

Antawani Wright’s family said their only comfort is in the community that came out together to say a tearful goodbye.

