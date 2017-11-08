WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Students gathered Wednesday to light candles in memory of three teenagers who were killed in a tragic crash.

The crash happened on Douglas Road near Route 9 in West Brookfield at around 3:30 p.m. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the car left the road and hit a tree before rolling over.

All three victims were students at Quaboag Regional Middle High School. Officials said the driver was a 16-year-old girl who was a junior at the school. Her passengers were a 15-year-old boy who was a sophomore and a 14-year-old girl who was a freshman.

“And when I saw the names, I still didn’t believe it. And now it just feels so real and it’s the only thing I can believe,” said Savannah Langley, a classmate of one of the victims.

“It’s going to be a difficult week but we will get through this together,” said Dr. Brett Kustigian, superintendent of Quaboag schools. “Quaboag is a community where everyone knows one another and, like I said, we will get through this together.”

Grief counselors were at Quaboag Regional Middle High School earlier in the day Wednesday to help console students.

