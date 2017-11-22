Vigil held for boy, 6, who died after being hit by car in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A vigil was held Wednesday night for a 6-year-old who died Tuesday after being struck by a car in Westwood over the weekend

Eddie Thompson and sister were riding their bikes with their father, Rob, on Saturday afternoon when they were struck in a crosswalk on Pond Street.

Eddie and his father were taken to the hospital. Eddie died from his injuries. The boy’s sister was not injured.

Loved ones say Rob is still hospitalized. He is said to have a lengthy recovery ahead.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. State police are still working to reconstruct the scene.

Eddie’s organs will be donated to “help other families,” according to a gofundme page.

Several community members came together at a local soccer field to remember the young boy.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

