Vigil held on high school soccer field for Maine teen

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — More than 1,000 classmates, school staff and members of the community gathered to remember a teenager fatally injured in a crash while en route to Gardiner Area High School.

The candlelight vigil was held Friday night on the soccer field where 16-year-old Tabytha Hembree had starred as the starting goalie.

The Kennebec Journal reported that she died Friday from injuries suffered the day before in a collision with a dump truck while going to school with her brother in the passenger seat.

Several soccer teammates spoke at the event. Principal Chad Kempton called her “a well-rounded, positive young lady” who was “the whole package.”

