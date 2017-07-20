AURORA, Colo. (WHDH) – The victims of the 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado were remembered with a moment of silence and a candlelight vigil.

Thursday marks five years since the fatal shooting.

The shooter, James Holmes, went to the midnight viewing of “The Dark Knight Rises” and started shooting. Twelve people died and dozens were injured.

Holmes is serving 12 life sentences and more than 3,300 years behind bars.

