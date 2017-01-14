Vince Wilfork featured in Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots Hall of Fame wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t feature former star Vince Wilfork.

The Hall of Fame holds a locker, a replica of what it Wilfork’s looked like when he suited up for the Pats.

The Hall of Fame gives fans a chance to try on the defensive tackles equipment and see what it feels like to dress like a pro.

The Pats drafted Wilfork in 2002 and he became an instant fan favorite, spending 11 seasons with New England before heading to Houston.

No he is back in the postseason, back at Gillette, taking on his former team in what could be the final game of his career.

