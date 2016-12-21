Violent home invasion injures man in Dorchester

police-lights

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A violent home invasion left one man injured in Dorchester overnight on Wednesday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to a nearby hospital for an assault injury after a reported home invasion around 2 a.m.

EMS said the man had non-life threatening injuries. Emergency workers did not specify how the man was injured but said he was not shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus