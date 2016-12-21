Violent home invasion injures man in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A violent home invasion left one man injured in Dorchester overnight on Wednesday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to a nearby hospital for an assault injury after a reported home invasion around 2 a.m.

EMS said the man had non-life threatening injuries. Emergency workers did not specify how the man was injured but said he was not shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)