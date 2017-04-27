4 stabbed in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Violence erupted early Thursday morning in East Boston.

There were reports of several people injured.

Police are still at a scene on Porter Street, larger than a block, trying to sort it out.

Initially, authorities responded to a report of shots fired on Saratoga Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Police have now confirmed that no one was shot.

Police also received a call of multiple people stabbed.

When police arrived at the scene they found two victims on Gove Street, one victim on Border Street and a fourth victim walked into the East Boston Health Clinic.

Boston EMS say all of the victims are adult men, they are suffering from serious stab wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

Stay with 7news for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)