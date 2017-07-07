Violent week continued overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - From Dorchester to East Boston, police say there were shootings nearly everyday this week. One of the victims, only 14-years-old.

Police and city leaders are meeting on Friday to talk about possible solutions to the violence.

The mayor is holding a meeting and the commissioner says they have a lot of work to do. One of their top priorities has been to stop the violence and get guns off the street.

“The officers have been doing a good job it’s just that the volume has picked up over the weekend,” said Police Commissioner Evans.

Boston Police were working into the night Friday morning investigating a double shooting in Grove Hall. Police say a teen was shot in the foot and is expected to be okay but an 18-20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

“Our officers, who were less than a block away,” said Commissioner Evans, “heard gunshots, they ran up and they saw the victim collapse right there.”

Officers worked two scenes. One on Chaney Street and the other on Blue Hill Avenue and neighbors weighed in.

“This is everyday you know,” said one neighbor. “You out here, you gotta know what you’re doing.”

Commissioner Evans says the shooting was gang-related.

On Thursday, bullet casings scattered all over Colombia Road in Dorchester. There, one person was shot and a suspect was taken into custody.

Almost everyday this week, police officers have been called to shootings and stabbings across the city.

“I don’t want to play the blame game,” said Commissioner Evans. “This is all of us, we have to work together and slow it down and keep the summer a safe summer.”

Police say normally July 4th is always a tough weekend and they have a lot of work to do.

