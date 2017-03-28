VIP host from Cure Night Club testifies in Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - While in court on Monday, Maria Tiexiera struggled to watch a video of her son entering the Cure Lounge hours before he was allegedly murdered by Aaron Hernandez.

The former Patriots tight end is charged with gunning down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado over a spilled drink at the Cure in 2012.

Jeffrey London, a V-I-P host at the Cure, said he greeted Hernandez at the club that night.

London then testified that he sometimes had to calm Hernandez down during incidents with other customers.

He says Hernandez suddenly turned on him months after the double murder.

The prosecution also focused again on what it says is a related incident in Florida.

Hernandez’s former friend Alexander Bradley says Hernandez shot him to keep him quiet about the killings.

A Florida Police officer who responded to that shooting says a wounded Bradley wouldn’t say who shot him.

