Virginia billboard demands congresswoman ‘Do your job’

Winchester, VA (WHDH) — Concerned residents of Virginia’s tenth district rented a billboard to get their congresswoman’s attention.

The sign said ‘Do your job’ and it’s a message to Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

The super pac group that raised the money for the billboard said Comstock has refused to hold a town hall meeting.

The group wants to discuss matters related to the Trump administration and her voting choices.

Congresswoman Comstock’s office confirmed she is currently out of the country and unavailable for comment.

