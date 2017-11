NORFOLK, VA (WHDH) — The MacArthur Center invited hearing-impaired children to embrace the holiday spirit with a signing Santa.

Dozens of kids who are deaf or hard of hearing came down to meet Santa.

They were able to sign their wish lists to him using American Sign Language.

The mall hosts signing Santa every year.

