Virginia Marine home early dresses as Santa to surprise son

AQUIA HARBOR, Va. (WHDH) — A first-grader in Virginia got a big surprise for Christmas, when the Santa Claus visiting his classroom revealed that he was his father, home from Kuwait.

Santa visited 6-year-old Jackson Rescott’s class and read them a story about Santa visiting Virginia. When he asked the children what they wanted for Christmas, Jackson said he wanted his father. Jackson’s father, Marine Staff Sgt. David Rescott, was deployed to Kuwait back around Easter and scheduled to come home on Jan. 8.

Rescott told Jackson he had some Christmas magic for him and removed his Santa hat and beard.

Rescott and his wife had been planning the surprise for their son since October. He said he now looks forward to spending Christmas with his family.

