Visitors narrowly escape group of hungry bears at nature park

BEIJING (WHDH) — Visitors at a nature park an Beijing were nearly overtaken by a group of hungry bears.

Eyewitness video shows one bar clawing at a car window and attempting to climb inside the vehicle, while several others pace around nearby.

The occupants inside the vehicle had been feeding the bears. Witnesses said one bear reached up and pulled a window down.

The vehicle drove off before the bear could climb inside.

No one was injured.

Video Credit: Weibo/JenniferSalvatore via Storyful

