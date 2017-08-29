Volunteers come to Texas to help with post-Harvey cleanup

ROCKPORT, Texas (WHDH) — People in parts of Texas are starting to clean up the destruction left behind by Harvey.

In Rockport, people driving military trucks arrived at a mobile home park that was completely destroyed to pick up debris.

“War zone, utter devastation, it’s a disaster area,” said Scott DeWitt, who owns two of the military trucks making the rounds through Rockport.

People in Rockport have been receiving assistance from volunteers, who have come to Texas from around the country. At a public safety complex in Rockport, Mercy Chefs from Oklahoma were serving free hot meals to first responders.

“I have been in tears all morning as we journeyed here,” said Lisa Sailor. “I was just heartbroken for the people of Texas.”

