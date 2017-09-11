Volunteers in Ohio make 150,000 care packages for Harvey victims

CINCINNATI (WHDH) — Hundreds of volunteers in Cincinnati, Ohio spent several hours over the weekend putting together care packages for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The group made 150,000 kits that include high-protein meals, water, hygiene packets and blankets for people in Texas and Louisiana. The volunteer event was shared on social media and more than 400 people showed up to help out.

The tractor-trailer full of supplies will head down south this week.

