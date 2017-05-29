Volunteers sought to help dismantle Boston Common flag display

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city is seeking the public’s help with the dismantling of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund flag garden on Boston Common due to rain that is in Monday night’s forecast.

Nearly 40,000 flags were planted on the common in honor of Memorial Day, but due to the threat of inclement weather, officials say the removal process will be delayed until Tuesday.

The removal process is slated to begin Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Dozens of volunteers are needed.

“If enough people help, we can do it in an hour but any amount of time the public can give would be amazing,” said Diane Nealon, executive director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. “We had 40 volunteers signed up to help tonight but we have to start from scratch for tomorrow since many of our folks can’t be there.”

Volunteers are asked to meet at the display on the Common, which is adjacent to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Thousands flocked to the Common over the weekend to view and support the flag garden, which features 37,251 flags symbolizing each of Massachusetts’ fallen heroes from the Revolutionary War to present day.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)