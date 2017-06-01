VOTE: Should President Trump keep the United States in the Paris climate agreement?

Building suspense about America’s role in the world, President Donald Trump planned to announce Thursday whether the U.S. would stay in a global climate pact. The White House signaled a withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.

Withdrawing from the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges, but America’s allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences of the U.S. abandoning the pact. Top White House aides were divided and Trump’s decision may not be entirely clear-cut. Aides were deliberating on “caveats in the language,” one official said.

Trump said Wednesday he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways.”

What do you think President Trump should do? Vote below:

Should President Trump keep the United States in the Paris climate agreement? — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) June 1, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)