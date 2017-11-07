Voters elect Tom McGee as new mayor of Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Voters in Lynn have elected Democrat Tom McGee as their new mayor, defeating Republican Judith Kennedy.

McGee defeated Kennedy, with 64 percent of the vote to Kennedy’s 35 percent.

McGee is a former state senator and former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee. Kennedy held the office for eight years.

McGee defeated Kennedy in the preliminary election, winning by 72 percent of the vote.

