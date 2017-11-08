Voters in Boston, other Massachusetts cities elect mayors

BOSTON (WHDH) — Voters in Boston have re-elected Marty Walsh to a second term as mayor. In Framingham, Yvonne Spicer was elected as the city’s first-ever mayor.

Walsh defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson on Tuesday after a low-key campaign. Election officials reported relatively light voter turnout in most of the city’s precincts in the nonpartisan contest.

Walsh’s first four years in office have brought more economic development to portions of Boston including the seaport district. City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston last year.

Walsh was criticized in some quarters for originally supporting Boston’s aborted bid to land the 2024 Olympics.

Jackson was vying to become the city’s first black mayor. He argued too many people were being priced out of Boston by soaring rents and property values.

Walsh had earned 66 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m.

Boston – Tito Jackson vs. Marty Walsh (100% of precincts reporting)

In Framingham, turnout was brisk at polling places where voters went to choose the new city’s first mayor. They decided between Spicer, a former educator and vice president at the Museum of Science, and former state Rep. John Stefanini.

Spicer topped Stefanini, earning 59 percent of the vote, while making history in the process.

Framingham voted to become a city last spring.

Framingham – Yvonne Spicer vs. John Stefanini (100% of precincts reporting)

In Lynn, Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy tried to fend off a challenge from state Sen. Thomas McGee, but fell short. McGee topped Kennedy after earning 64 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

McGee is a former state senator and former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.

Kennedy held the office for eight years.

Lynn – Judith Kennedy vs. Tom McGee (100% of precincts reporting)

In Worcester, incumbent Joseph Petty defeated Konstantina Lukes 71 percent to 29 percent, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

In victory, Petty earned his fourth term as mayor.

Petty previously defeated Lukes in 2011 and 2013.

Worcester – Joseph Petty and Konstantina Lukes (100 percent of precincts reporting)

Newton’s mayoral campaign was a hard-fought affair featuring city councilors Ruthanne Fuller and Scott Lennon vying to succeed outgoing Mayor Setti Warren.

Fuller defeated Lennon 51 percent to 49 percent with, 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Warren is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

NEWTON – Scott Lennon vs. Ruthanne Fuller (100% of precincts reporting)

Lawrence voters faced a familiar choice between Mayor Daniel Rivera and former Mayor William Lantigua.

Rivera defeated Lantigua 51 percent to 49 percent, with 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m.

It was a rematch of their bitter 2013 contest, in which Rivera ousted Lantigua.

Lawrence – Dan Rivera vs. William Lantigua (100% of precincts reporting)

