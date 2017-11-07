Voters to cast ballots for mayor in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Lynn will decide whether to return Republican Mayor Judith Kennedy or elect Democrat Tom McGee.

McGee is a former state senator and former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.

Kennedy has held opffice for eight years. The Lynn Daily Item says she opposes Lynn becoming a sanctuary city.

McGeee defeated Kennedy in the preliminary election, winning by 72 percent of the vote.

