Voters to cast ballots for mayor in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Voters in Worcester will decide whether to return incumbent Joseph Petty or elect Konstantina Lukes.

Petty is seeking his fourth term as mayor. He previously defeated Lukes in 2011 and 2013.

Lukes does boast mayoral experience. She last served as the city’s mayor from 2006-2009.

The election marks the third time they have faced off and the first time in a head-to-head race.

