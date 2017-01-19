Vt. community welcomes 1st Syrian refugee family

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The mayor of Rutland says that he is thankful the community is welcoming its first Syrian refugee family and that the family is grateful to be in Vermont.

Christopher Louras made the comments Thursday after meeting with the family, who arrived late Wednesday.

Louras didn’t want to provide all the details about the family, but he said the mother teaches French literature and writes children’s books while the father insisted on speaking English during their first meeting.

Dozens of volunteers have been helping Rutland prepare for the arrival of the refugees. But some feel the refugees could pose a threat and take resources from locals.

No one knows if the incoming Trump administration will change current plans for Rutland to receive about 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)