VT Police: Body found partially covered in snow by driver

BARNET, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found partially covered in snow by a passing driver.

Police said the body was found in the area of the Barnet and Ryegate town line on Peacham Road on Sunday afternoon. They consider the death suspicious.

The man’s identity, age, race and cause of death have not been determined.

Police on Sunday night asked anyone who has traveled on that section of road in the last 24 hours to contact them.

