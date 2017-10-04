Wachusett High School placed on lockdown after school threat; two arrested

HOLDEN, MA (WHDH) - A social media threat that discussed a potential shooting at Wachusett Regional High School has led to the arrest of two people after six were identified as persons of interest.

According to Holden Police, the detective bureau received information about a post on social media that referenced a potential shooting at the high school.

Police responded to the threat in conjunction with school administration and identified six people of interest. Police say they have arrested two of those suspects.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that both Paxton Police and Massachusetts State Police were assisting in the investigation.

Police say no weapons were found at the school.

The school announced that a shelter-in-place order was given so police could secure students involved and search the school. The shelter-in-place was in effect from 8:30 a.m. until about 9:50 a.m., according to a release from the school.

