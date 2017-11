PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Wachusett Mountain may have seen some snow showers a few nights ago but on Saturday, they will start making snow.

This is in preparation for the start of the ski season which starts on Black Friday.

The mountain said people should dust off their skis and snowboards while they stay tuned for updates.

