Wake for Devin Suau held at Sudbury church

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – Wake and funeral services are set for 6-year-old Devin Suau, who lost his battle with brain cancer Friday morning.

Devin inspired the #WhyNotDevin campaign and left an enormous impact on the Boston area. He led Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in March and became police chief for a day in Framingham. He also met Tom Brady and got to ride on his duck boat with him in the Super Bowl parade earlier this year. On Sunday, Gillette Stadium paid tribute to Devin and lit the stadium up in green, Devin’s favorite color. Many mourners at Devin’s wake on Monday also wore green.

Devin’s family scheduled three separate visitations on Monday at St. Anselm Church in Sudbury. The first from 1 to 3 p.m. was for friends and children who want to say goodbye. The second from 4 to 6 p.m. was for Devin’s Army – those that followed his tough battle and the community. The third from 6 to 8 p.m. will be for Devin’s family.

Devin’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday at St. Anselm Church.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)