PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - The wake for Peabody firefighter, Dan Pimenta, who died in an off-duty accident, is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Pimenta died after being hit by a car while he was on his bike.

The crash happened last weekend.

Pimenta leaves behind a wife and two kids.

The wake will happen at a funeral home in Peabody.

Visitation is from 4-8 pm.

