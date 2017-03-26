NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Troopers gathered for a final farewell to one of their own on Sunday.

A wake was held to honor State Trooper Matthew Daigle in Natick.

The 31-year-old died suddenly while off-duty on Mar. 22. Officials say Daigle suffered a medical emergency while out for a run.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Daigle was a Natick native and US Air Force veteran. He joined the State Police in 2012.

His funeral will be held on Monday.

