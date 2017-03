A wake will be held on Sunday for a Massachusetts State Trooper who died while he was working out.

Off-duty trooper Matthew Daigle, 31, suffered a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say he was a veteran of the US Air Force and joined the Mass. State Police in 2011.

