Wakefield family finds rabbit chewing through Christmas lights

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – A Wakefield family caught a rabbit chewing through his Christmas lights on his home surveillance video.

Greg DiGiorgio said he spent 12 hours putting up his Christmas lights on Monday, only to find the wire had been clipped. Thinking he was being vandalized, DiGiorgio set up a surveillance camera to find out who put the lights out. Turns out, it was a hungry rabbit.

“I was actually relieved. I was hoping there wasn’t some vandal going around Wakefield,” said Rachel DiGiorgio.

The family has since moved the lights out of the rabbit’s reach.

