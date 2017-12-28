Wakefield firefighters rescue deer stuck in icy lake

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters battled frigid temperatures Thursday as they worked to save a deer that was stuck in an icy lake.

Crews ventured out onto Crystal Lake and successfully pulled the deer to safety.

“Kudos to the Wakefield Fire Department and Police Department for responding so fast to the call and their actions freeing the deer from the ice,” resident Joyce Wood told 7News.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)