WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A Wakefield man caught a rabbit chewing through his Christmas lights on his home surveillance video.

The man thought he was being pranked because his Christmas lights kept going out. So, he set up surveillance to catch the culprit.

The rabbit was seen on video chewing through the lower wires.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)