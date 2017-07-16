Wakefield Police are investigating after body was found in Lake Quannapowitt

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Wakefield Police and the Middlesex District Attorney say a body was found in Lake Quannapowitt on Sunday at 8:56 am.

Authorities say the male’s body was found on the Church Street side of the lake.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

The man has not been identified.

