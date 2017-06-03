Wakefield teen dead, driver injured in Ossipee, N.H. crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) — A car crash in Ossipee, New Hampshire has left a teenage girl dead and a man critically injured.

Police said the 20-year-old man was behind the wheel when he lost control and went off the road, hitting several trees. The man’s passenger, an 18-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Maine.

Both victims of the crash are from Wakefield and friends said they were on their way home from a prom party. The two graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School last year and the school honored them with a moment of silence before Saturday’s graduation.

