Wakefield wants Tom Brady to lead annual Fourth of July parade

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The Town of Wakefield, still high on the Patriots Super Bowl victory, hopes to parade Tom Brady around on their streets this summer.

Organizers for the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration have launched a “Bring Brady to Wakefield” campaign on social media.

They want to catch Brady’s attention, with the hopes he’ll serve as grand marshal for this year’s parade, according to organizers.

The parade committee knows bringing the MVP quarterback to Wakefield is a long shot, but they want it to become a reality.

Fundraisers are in the works to raise money to compensate Brady for an appearance.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)