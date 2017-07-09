Wakefield woman has unforgettable moment at Tim McGraw concert

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tim McGraw made a Wakefield woman’s year Saturday during the “Soul to Soul” Tour show at the TD Garden. The cowboy heartthrob decided to stop and plant a kiss on 78-year-old Madeline Brown.

“Tim McGraw was coming down another aisle and he stopped right in front of me,” said Brown. “He just stood there very close to my face and he kissed me and all the young girls are screaming and yelling, and I was shocked,” she continued. “I mean it was unbelievable!”

Brown and her sister Roberta, who passed away in 2005, were avid concert goers over the years and never missed a chance to see their favorite acts play shows in their hometown.

Brown was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007. Despite her illness and increased difficulty moving around—her enthusiasm for live music has never waned.

She fell on her way to the show, chipping her tooth and scraping her arm, but she said it was worth it to see one of her favorite musicians.

“I mean of all the people in the Garden, he stopped in front of me, It was amazing,” said Brown.

Concert-goers surrounding her snapped photos and took plenty of video—forever capturing her special moment with the country superstar.

Brown said she’ll remember the once in a lifetime moment forever.

