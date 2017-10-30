Wall collapses and crushes cars in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) – Several cars in Worcester were found crushed Monday after large concrete blocks came loose in an apparent wall collapse at an apartment building.

“I call it a war zone. I don’t know what else to call it. That’s the end of my car,” said Renee, whose car was destroyed.

Residents say they were woken up at around 1 a.m. by a sound described as similar to thunder. The wall at the edge of a parking lot gave way, sending massive chunks of concrete crashing down on four cars. Each piece was estimated to be 1,800 pounds.

The blocks totaled all the cars. No injuries were reported.

It is not clear what caused the collapse, but heavy rain and wind that moved through the area overnight is likely to blame. Residents said they are grateful that no one was injured.

