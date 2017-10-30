Wall collapses, flattens cars in Worcester

Several cars in Worcester were found crushed Monday after large concrete blocks came loose in an apparent wall collapse.

The blocks appear to have totaled at least three vehicles, according to a photo sent to 7News.

It’s not clear what caused the collapse, but heavy rain and wind that moved through the area overnight is likely to blame.

No injuries were reported.

