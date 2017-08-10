Walmart apologizes after back-to-school sign posted over gun display

The Walmart chain in responding to criticism after a photo of a back-to-school sign that was placed over a gun display went viral.

A Twitter user posted a photo of a gun display, over which was a sign that read, “Own the school year, like a hero.”

Walmart officials originally said the store was in Evansville, Indiana. Walmart responded to numerous inquiries about the sign, saying it confirmed the sign had been placed above the display and that it was quickly removed.

Via Twitter, Walmart apologized to others who posted the photo.

However, Walmart later tweeted that the manager of that store said that no sign was near any gun display and they were looking to identify which store was the culprit of the issue.

