NEW YORK (WHDH) — Walmart announced that it will be closing earlier this year on Christmas.

Walmart will be closing at 6 p.m. this Christmas. This is two hours earlier than in recent years.

Company officials said they want their employees to have more time to spend the holidays with their families.

