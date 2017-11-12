Walmart to offer Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day online and in-store

(WHDH) — Walmart has announced they will be offering Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day.

The offers will be available on Thanksgiving online and in-store.

The company said sale prices will be available for items purchased on the website beginning at 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Walmart said they are doing this so their customers are able to get a head start on holiday shopping.

