Walmart to test facial recognition to help customers

Shoppers at Walmart may no longer have to ask for help when they need assistance.

The retail chain is looking into new facial recognition technology to give customers a hand.

The company has filed a patent to use a video system that would keep tabs on shoppers’ facial expressions. If the technology senses that a customer is frustrated, a worker will be there to help solve any problems.

There’s no word yet on when the system might be tested.

