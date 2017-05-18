Walpole Police search for suspect that held woman against will

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Walpole Police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a woman against her will.

Families in some areas have been warned to stay inside as the search continues on the ground and from the air.

Police said they received a call of a woman being held against her will by a person she knows.

Police said this happened while in a motor vehicle in Foxborough and other surrounding towns.

The suspect ran away on foot near the Econo Lodge along Route 1

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted on several felony arrest warrants. One warrant is for armed robbery.

Police say the suspect should be considered dangerous.

