Walsh and Jackson take answers from audience during 2nd mayoral debate

BOSTON (WHDH) — Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson faced off in their second and final mayoral debate Tuesday, answering questions from the audience on a variety of issues.

Walsh and Jackson clashed on everything from housing to public safety. Jackson accused Walsh of showing “timid” leadership, while Walsh defended his record, saying violent crime and arrests are both down.

When asked how he would pay for some of his initiatives, Jackson revealed he had not yet released a budget but would be doing so in the next 48 hours. He said he plans to add $30 million in additional funding to Boston Public Schools. Walsh countered by saying in his past budget he added an additional $50 million in funding to Boston Public Schools.

Jackson also criticized Walsh for continuing to pay two of his aides who are under federal indictment. Walsh said he is doing do because, “In the United States of America, you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

“My game plan was to let people know theideas and the vision I have for the city of Boston,” said Jackson after the debate.

“I think it was a good debate,” said Walsh. “I felt good about the issues I spoke about and I felt good about what the topic were.”

One topic Walsh and Jackson agreed on was how long a space saver should be left in a parking spot after a snowstorm. Both said it should be 48 hours.

The election is Nov. 7.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)