Waltham after-school program employee faces child rape charges

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) — A Foxborough man who worked as an employee at an after-school program in Waltham pleaded not guilty Thursday to child rape charges.

John Quinn, 28, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on six counts of aggravated rape of a child and six counts of rape of a child with force. Quinn had been employed at the Champions after-school program at Plympton Elementary School but police said the alleged crimes happened at his home. The arrest came following an investigation by Foxborough Police.

Police said the alleged victim is not known to Quinn through his employment and was not a student at the school.

An official for KinderCare, which is affiliated with the Champions after-school program, acknowledged the rape charges and said Quinn will be on administrative leave until the issue is resolved.

“We take all concerns about our teachers and staff seriously and follow a very specific protocol anytime a concern is raised,” KinderCare said in a statement.

Quinn was released on $5,000 cash bail with GPS monitoring. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, the victim’s siblings and mother and he may have no unsupervised contact with minors. He may also not be employed or conduct any volunteer work with minors under the age of 18.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

