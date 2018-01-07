WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Waltham Fire Department says icy conditions led to elevated carbon monoxide levels at a condo complex Sunday night.

Six units in the building have elevated readings, but the rest of the building was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Fire crews remain on the scene as they work to secure the building and get everyone back in.

