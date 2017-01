BOSTON (WHDH) - President Trump said he will announce his choice for a new Supreme Court justice next week.

Waltham native Thomas Hardiman is on the president’s short list for justice picks. Reports say Trump’s sister is pushing for Hardiman to get the job.

Hardiman works on the Court of Appeals and was appointed by President George W. Bush.

