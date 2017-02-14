Waltham man ignites controversy by sharing photos of Trump at private club

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A Waltham businessman caused controversy after he took pictures of President Donald Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago resort and shared them on social media.

Richard DeAgazio took the pictures just moments after news broke that North Korea had launched ballistic missile. The pictures show Trump huddling with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and national security advisors in full view of everyone dining on the patio. In one of the photos, aides used cellphone flashlights to help the men read the potentially sensitive documents.

DeAgazio was also criticized for posting a picture of himself posing with a man he said is carrying the “football,” the president’s briefcase containing nuclear codes.

Many criticized Trump for conducting official business at his private club, with the Washington Post calling the scene “an al fresco situation room.” DeAgazio said Trump was calm through the whole meeting.

“He choose to be out on the terrace, with the members. It just shows that he’s a man of the people,” DeAgazio told the Washington Post.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was first debriefed in a secure room at the resort and then came out to dinner.

DeAgazio, a retired investor, also dabbles in acting, having played bit roles in “Ted,” “Labor Day” and “Mystic River.”

