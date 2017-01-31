Waltham native on shortlist for Supreme Court nominees

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham native Thomas Hardiman is one of President Donald Trump’s potential picks for the Supreme Court and those who know him well say he is the right choice.

“He respects people for who they are, that shows through and I think that’s why people like him,” said his mother, Judy Hardiman. The oldest of five siblings, Hardiman grew up in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School in 1983.

“Not only is he academically bright but he has a multitude of friends from all walks of life,” said his father, Bob Hardiman.

As a student at Waltham High School, Hardiman played football, basketball and baseball. He was also the president of the student council. Former coaches and teachers said the character they saw in him as a young man would make him a good for the Supreme Court.

“He’s the type of guy that could bring things together just as he did when he was at Waltham,” said former teacher and coach Dan Keohane. “Everyone likes Tommy Hardiman.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)